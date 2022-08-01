Back in 2020, John Cale released a new solo track, “Lazy Day” and teamed up with Kelly Lee Owens for the great “Corner Of My Sky.” Last year, he remained in the spotlight thanks to Todd Haynes’ excellent Velvet Underground documentary. And today, Cale is sharing a new single, “Night Crawling,” ahead of some performances that are taking place this fall, his first since the pandemic.

“It’s been a helluva past 2 years and I’m glad to finally share a glimpse of what’s coming ahead,” Cale said in a statement. “There was this period around mid-late ‘70s when David [Bowie] and I would run into each other in NY. There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together!” He continued:

One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together. When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it’s a logical impossibility.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/23 Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall

10/24 York, UK @ Barbican

10/28 Cardiff, WLS @ Llais Festival *

10/31 Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse Whitley Bay

11/03 Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Town Hall

11/07 Bexhill on Sea, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

11/09 London, UK @ The London Palladium

11/10 Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

11/11 Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

“Night Crawling” is out now via Domino.