Surprise Chef – “Money Music”
Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “A1 Bakery Pledge Of Allegiance”
02 “Grinners Circle”
03 “Velodrome”
04 “Suburban Breeze”
05 “Conversation Piece”
06 “Iconoclasts”
07 “Money Music”
08 “Spring’s Theme”
09 “Together Again”
10 “Winter’s Theme”
11 “Ten & Two”
12 “Goldie’s Lullaby”
TOUR DATES:
10/01-2 Lake Peris, CA @ Desert Daze
10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/05 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
10/07 Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/08 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret”
10/09 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room
Education & Recreation is out 10/14 via Big Crown Records.