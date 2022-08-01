Surprise Chef – “Money Music”

New Music August 1, 2022 12:33 PM By James Rettig
0

Surprise Chef – “Money Music”

New Music August 1, 2022 12:33 PM By James Rettig
0

Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “A1 Bakery Pledge Of Allegiance”
02 “Grinners Circle”
03 “Velodrome”
04 “Suburban Breeze”
05 “Conversation Piece”
06 “Iconoclasts”
07 “Money Music”
08 “Spring’s Theme”
09 “Together Again”
10 “Winter’s Theme”
11 “Ten & Two”
12 “Goldie’s Lullaby”

TOUR DATES:
10/01-2 Lake Peris, CA @ Desert Daze
10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/05 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
10/07 Portland, OR @ Star Theater
10/08 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret”
10/09 Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

Education & Recreation is out 10/14 via Big Crown Records.

Izzie Austin

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

3 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

4 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Tops List Of Celebs With Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, Rep Responds

1 day ago 0

The Rock And Kevin Hart Confirm Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” Will Be In DC League Of Super-Pets

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest