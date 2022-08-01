Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A1 Bakery Pledge Of Allegiance”

02 “Grinners Circle”

03 “Velodrome”

04 “Suburban Breeze”

05 “Conversation Piece”

06 “Iconoclasts”

07 “Money Music”

08 “Spring’s Theme”

09 “Together Again”

10 “Winter’s Theme”

11 “Ten & Two”

12 “Goldie’s Lullaby”

TOUR DATES:

10/01-2 Lake Peris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/05 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

10/07 Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/08 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret”

10/09 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

Education & Recreation is out 10/14 via Big Crown Records.