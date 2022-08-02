Winter – “atonement” (Feat. Hatchie)
Winter is the eponymous project of the Los Angeles-based musician Samira Winter, who has been putting out dreamy music under the name for a few years. Today, she’s announcing a new album called What Kind Of Blue Are You?. Its lead single “atonement” features Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam & Joe Agius; Winter will play in Hatchie’s band later this year on some European dates that Winter will also open for.
“Every time I hear this song a new version of the story plays out in my head – an escape, a mystery, a forbidden love,” Winter said in a statement. “By the time it reaches full climax there is a big reveal – the secret is out, the we discover who committed the crime, the two lovers find each other.”
Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “wish i knew”
02 “atonement”
03 “good” (Feat. SASAMI)
04 “sunday”
05 “crimson enclosure”
06 “write it out”
07 “lose you”
08 “fool”
09 “mr. on my mind”
10 “kind of blue”
TOUR DATES:
08/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Braindead Studios, Genghis Cohen
08/12 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
08/17 San Francisco,CA @ Bottom of the Hill *
08/19 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar *
08/20 Seattle,WA @ The Vera Project *
08/26 Adelaide, SA @ Jive #
08/27 Perth, WA @ Magnetic House #
09/02 Sydney, NSW @ Factory Theatre #
09/03 Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid #
09/09 Melbourne, VIC @ Corner Hotel #
10/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/28 Chicago, IL @ Hideout
10/29 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
10/30 Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground
11/03 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
11/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
* w/ Peel Dream Magazine
# w/ Hatchie
What Kind Of Blue Are You? is out 10/14 via Bar/None Records.