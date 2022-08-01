James Gang Reuniting For Ohio Veterans Benefit With Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys, Breeders

The James Gang haven’t performed since 2006, but they’re getting together again this fall for a stacked arena show in Columbus benefitting veterans’ services. On Nov. 13 at Nationwide Arena, Joe Walsh and the boys will top a VetsAid bill comprising an all-star cast of Ohio natives. Warren, Ohio product Dave Grohl is billed as a special guest, presumably sitting in with the headliners. Also on deck: Nine Inch Nails (Cleveland), the Black Keys (Akron), and the Breeders (Dayton). Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 5 at 10AM ET.

As a Columbus resident, I don’t know how we got this show when all of the involved parties are from out of town — central location, I guess? As an Ohioan and a rock fan, I’m just happy for the chance to go see so many legends in my hometown for a good cause. See y’all there.