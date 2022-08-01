Mo Ostin, the legendary Warner Brothers exec and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, has reportedly died of natural causes. He was 95. The news was confirmed by Warner Records co-chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman Tom Corson, who said in a statement: “Mo was one of the greatest record men of all time and a prime architect of the modern music business. For Mo, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realize their vision.”

Ostin began his long career as a controller at Clef Records, which was later renamed Verve Records. When Frank Sinatra started Reprise Records in 1960, he hired Ostin to run it. Reprise then joined with Warner Bros in 1963. Ostin signed both the Kinks and Jimi Hendrix that decade.

Over his 32 years with Warner/Reprise, Ostin acquired Elektra Records and served as chairman of the Recording Industry Association of America for two years. Upon leaving Warner in 1994, he found the music division of DreamWorks. In 2003, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. In 2006, he received the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award. He and his late wife Evelyn also helped established UCLA’s Evelyn and Mo Ostin Music Center. More recently, in 2015 Ostin donated $10 million to UCLA for a new basketball training facility: the Mo Ostin Basketball Center.

Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Recorded Music, said of Ostin in a statement, “In an era when creative entrepreneurs are revered, we celebrate Mo Ostin as a pioneer who wrote the rulebook for others to follow. Warner Music Group and Warner Records wouldn’t exist without his passion, vision, and intelligence. He not only helped build one of the world’s greatest music companies, but he inspired a culture driven by bravery and ingenuity. Mo saw artists for who they really were and gave them the space and support to fully realize their originality. Our condolences to Michael and the whole Ostin family. Mo was a legend, and he will be deeply missed.”