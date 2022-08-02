City Of Caterpillar Announce First Album In 20 Years

Reid Haithcock

New Music August 2, 2022 11:48 AM By James Rettig
0

The Richmond post-hardcore band City Of Caterpillar have been reunited for a few years now. Back in 2017, they went into the studio to record a track that they had written shortly after the release of their 2002 self-titled debut and also shortly before they broke up. And today they’re announcing their first full-length album in 20 years. It’s called Mystic Sisters, and it was produced by the band and mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley.

“The band is always focused on mood,” leader Brandon Evans said in a press release. “To me, that’s the most important thing. I don’t really want people dissecting what we’re trying to say, because it’s not really about us. It never has been. What we cared about 20 years ago was innocent, raw emotion, and that’s what we care about now.”

Lead single “Decider” is out now, with a music video directed by Nath Milburn. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Thought Drunk”
02 “Paranormaladies”
03 “Decider”
04 “Mystic Sisters”
05 “Manchester”
06 “Voiceless Prophets”
07 “In The Birth Of A Fawn”
08 “Ascension Theft… (Gnawing Of The Bottom-Feeders)”

TOUR DATES:
09/29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/30 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
10/27 Asheville, NC @ The Odd
10/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/29 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
10/30 Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
10/31 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

Mystic Sisters is out 9/30 via Relapse Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

