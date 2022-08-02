Back in June, the young American primitive guitarist Eli Winter announced his new self-titled album — with boasts an impressive guest list including Yasmin Williams, Ryley Walker, David Grubbs, jaimie branch, and more — by sharing its gorgeous opening track “From A Chisos Bluebonnet.” Today he’s back with another elegant fingerstyle excursion.

Winter is presenting the multi-part epic “Davening In Threes” as an eight-minute live performance video, recorded at his apartment in Chicago on less than three hours’ sleep. The studio version of the track features Yasmin Williams and Cameron Knowler on electric guitars plus Sam Wagster on pedal steel and Tyler Damon on drums. In the video, it’s just Winter conjuring vivid sounds from his acoustic guitar. His statement on the song:

“Davening In Threes” came at a time when I found it difficult to write music, and the ease with which it emerged felt a bit like a miracle. Working with Tyler Damon and Sam Wagster was quite organic because we were able to rehearse, in duos and as a trio, over four months. My impression of the song expanded to include not just them and Cameron Knowler, dear friend and frequent collaborator, but Yasmin Williams. Yasmin and I toured together way back in 2019 and grew close during the start of the pandemic, when we were coincidentally working on our second albums. Here, like I did with everyone who plays on the album, I gave her some guided suggestions, but asked that she ultimately play what feels right for her impression of the song. Then I asked Cameron to do the same. Their playing here has an ecstatic quality, but it also feels like two threads of a conversation between five people. I hear a call-and-response that feels like a prayer, as if the song itself is rocking back and forth. Hence the title.

Check out both versions of “Davening In Threes” below.

Eli Winter is out 8/19 on Three Lobed.