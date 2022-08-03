John Hughes’ Classic ’80s Movie Soundtracks Collected On New Box Set

News August 3, 2022 11:48 AM By Chris DeVille
John Hughes’ Classic ’80s Movie Soundtracks Collected On New Box Set

News August 3, 2022 11:48 AM By Chris DeVille
For years and years — basically ever since 1980s nostalgia has factored into modern music, and especially since M83 made their pop pivot in the late 2000s — the soundtracks from director John Hughes’ movies have been an oft-cited reference point. Now the source material is being packaged into a massive box set.

Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes compiles songs from the soundtracks to Hughes’ films released between 1983 and 1989: Pretty In Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, Some Kind Of Wonderful, Planes, Trains And Automobiles, She’s Having A Baby, The Great Outdoors, and Uncle Buck. There’s a 25-track 2xLP version of the release, a 73-track limited edition red vinyl 6xLP situation, and a 74-track 4xCD with bonus 7″ and cassette. It’s billed as “the first official compilation of music from the movies of legendary filmmaker John Hughes.”

Life Moves Pretty Fast naturally leans heavily on the New Romantic and new wave scenes. All versions of the comp of course feature Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” as well as songs by Kate Bush, Oingo Boingo, OMD, Big Audio Dynamite, the Psychedelic Furs, and more. According to John Hughes’ son James Hughes, who worked with Demon Music Group on the release, “It serves as a reminder not just to the musicians [John Hughes] championed in the 1980s, but to how intensely his search for music expanded beyond this era. Until his final days, he was still collecting outrageous amounts of music from around the world, galaxies removed from the New Romantic and new wave sounds that, to many, still define him.”

Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes is out 11/11 on Demon/Edsel. Pre-order it here.

