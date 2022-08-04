DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia From The Birth Of Hip-Hop Goes Up For Auction Today

News August 4, 2022 9:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia From The Birth Of Hip-Hop Goes Up For Auction Today

News August 4, 2022 9:55 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Starting today at 10AM ET, Christie’s Rockefeller Center is selling some of DJ Kool Herc’s original memorabilia in honor of Hip-Hop Recognition Month. In addition to the auction, Christie’s will feature an exhibition of more than 200 items included in the sale from August 5-12. (The actual sale runs through August 18.)

The auction includes records, turntables, disco balls, clothes, jewelry, awards, and invitations to the 1970s rec-room parties Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell threw in their Bronx high-rise at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, which became known as the “birthplace of hip-hop.”

“At our parties in 1970s New York, it was about something that was bigger than ourselves,” Herc (real name Clive Campbell) said in a statement. “Hip-hop is both an American immigrant story and a global story — it belongs to everybody. And we can still see and feel it today.” More information on the sale is available here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé Will Remove Same Ableist Slur From Renaissance That Lizzo Removed From Her Album

3 days ago 0

Huge Video Screen Falls Onto Dancers During Performance From Hong Kong Boy Band, Authorities Investigating

6 days ago 0

Why Are Music Festivals So Chaotic This Year?

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest