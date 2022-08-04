DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia From The Birth Of Hip-Hop Goes Up For Auction Today

Starting today at 10AM ET, Christie’s Rockefeller Center is selling some of DJ Kool Herc’s original memorabilia in honor of Hip-Hop Recognition Month. In addition to the auction, Christie’s will feature an exhibition of more than 200 items included in the sale from August 5-12. (The actual sale runs through August 18.)

The auction includes records, turntables, disco balls, clothes, jewelry, awards, and invitations to the 1970s rec-room parties Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell threw in their Bronx high-rise at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, which became known as the “birthplace of hip-hop.”

“At our parties in 1970s New York, it was about something that was bigger than ourselves,” Herc (real name Clive Campbell) said in a statement. “Hip-hop is both an American immigrant story and a global story — it belongs to everybody. And we can still see and feel it today.” More information on the sale is available here.