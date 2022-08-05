After roaring back to life with new songs “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” the Mars Volta have announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled LP, the legendary prog band’s seventh overall, is coming in September, and they’ve shared another new song from it today along with album details.

Infused with Caribbean rhythms and anti-colonialist sentiment, The Mars Volta comprises 14 tracks including the two aforementioned singles and today’s new “Vigil.” Cedric Bixler-Zavala notes, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” Like the previous songs, this one comes with a short film, which you can check out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blacklight Shine”

02 “Graveyard Love”

03 “Shore Story”

04 “Blank Condolences”

05 “Vigil”

06 “Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón”

07 “Cerulea”

08 “Flash Burns From Flashbacks”

09 “Palm Full Of Crux”

10 “No Case Gain”

11 “Tourmaline”

12 “Equus 3”

13 “Collapsible Shoulders”

14 “The Requisition”

The Mars Volta is out 9/16 on Clouds Hill. Pre-order it here.