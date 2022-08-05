In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”

“It’s just a really timeless, beautiful song,” said Dave Le’aupepe. “And they’re a band that’s about as ‘uncool’ as us, and I thought that was really sweet to do it, and we knew that it would irritate bespectacled music nerds everywhere.”

Watch Gang Of Youths’ Travis cover below.