Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)

News August 4, 2022 8:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)

News August 4, 2022 8:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In February, Australian alt-rock band Gang Of Youths released their third studio album, angel in realtime. They’re currently gigging around Australia, and in September they’ll head to Ireland and then the US before circling back to Europe. For now, they’ve done a “Like A Version” cover of Travis’ 1999 classic “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”

“It’s just a really timeless, beautiful song,” said Dave Le’aupepe. “And they’re a band that’s about as ‘uncool’ as us, and I thought that was really sweet to do it, and we knew that it would irritate bespectacled music nerds everywhere.”

Watch Gang Of Youths’ Travis cover below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

4 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

3 days ago 0

Why Are Music Festivals So Chaotic This Year?

2 days ago 0

Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones Lineup With Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, & More

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Thank God I Found You” (Feat. Joe & 98 Degrees)

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest