Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde, & DJ Premier – “Times Is Rough”

New Music August 5, 2022 9:58 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Although one of the cornerstones of Griselda, Benny The Butcher also heads up the Black Soprano Family. The crew will be releasing a group project called Long Live DJ Shay next month — a press release compares it to Jay-Z’s The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia — and they’re teasing it today with a new posse cut called “Times Is Rough.” The instantly likable track pairs Benny with Heem and Rick Hyde over production, scratching, and hype from living legend DJ Premier.

Benny shared this statement about the album and its inspiration, the late BSF member DJ Shay:

Long Live DJ Shay! We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up. B$F is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch; from production to the rhymes and it’s entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gone pop out ya speakers the right way.

In addition to the previously named artists, Long Live DJ Shay features BSF members Loveboat Luciano, Young World, Flexxbabyy, Cristina Mackey, Fuego Base, and ELCamino plus a slew of non-BSF pals including Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Krayzie Bone, Armani Caesar, the Alchemist, and Jansport J. In the meantime, watch the “Times Is Rough” video below.

Long Live DJ Shay is out 9/9 on BSF/MNRK.

