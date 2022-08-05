Livestream Outside Lands Festival On Twitch
Outside Lands once again descends upon San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend, and much of the action will be streaming live. Via the festival’s Twitch channel, you’ll be able to catch sets by an impressive array of artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, 100 Gecs, Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Wet Leg, Lil Uzi Vert, the Beths, Cassandra Jenkins, Kim Petras, and more. Daily streams begin at 4PM EDT / 1PM PDT. Below, check out the stream and the daily list of performers. (More acts are expected to be added to the stream as the weekend progresses; the festival’s full schedule is here in PDT.)
FRIDAY 8/5:
Phoebe Bridgers
Lil Uzi Vert
Oliver Tree
The Marías
Dayglow
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Role Model
Duckwrth
The Beths
SATURDAY 8/6:
Rina Sawayama
Local Natives
Larry June
Sam Fender
Empress Of
MICHELLE
SUNDAY 8/7:
Post Malone
Weezer
Kim Petras
Wet Leg
100 GECS
Briston Maroney
Tyla Yaweh
Cassandra Jenkins