Livestream Outside Lands Festival On Twitch

Outside Lands once again descends upon San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend, and much of the action will be streaming live. Via the festival’s Twitch channel, you’ll be able to catch sets by an impressive array of artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, 100 Gecs, Weezer, Rina Sawayama, Wet Leg, Lil Uzi Vert, the Beths, Cassandra Jenkins, Kim Petras, and more. Daily streams begin at 4PM EDT / 1PM PDT. Below, check out the stream and the daily list of performers. (More acts are expected to be added to the stream as the weekend progresses; the festival’s full schedule is here in PDT.)

ranger dave isn't missing a moment of the 2022 outside lands live stream, exclusively on @twitch! get comfy and buckle up for today's schedule of amazing performances https://t.co/NmnnU3mJDz pic.twitter.com/O2bMoYN104 — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 5, 2022

FRIDAY 8/5:

Phoebe Bridgers

Lil Uzi Vert

Oliver Tree

The Marías

Dayglow

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Role Model

Duckwrth

The Beths

SATURDAY 8/6:

Rina Sawayama

Local Natives

Larry June

Sam Fender

Empress Of

MICHELLE

SUNDAY 8/7:

Post Malone

Weezer

Kim Petras

Wet Leg

100 GECS

Briston Maroney

Tyla Yaweh

Cassandra Jenkins