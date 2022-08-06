Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29

News August 6, 2022 12:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29

News August 6, 2022 12:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California.

Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:

We are saddened to confirm that Young Slo-Be was killed this morning in Manteca, CA. We’ve worked with Slo-Be since 2020, and from early on we knew that his work ethic and the care he put into his artistry would take him very far. He saw the most mainstream success with his song “I Love You” which has gone viral on TikTok, but he also leaves behind a strong catalog with multiple albums and a cult following that has followed him for years.

We had high hopes for Young Slo-Be’s career and looked forward to doing more great work together. This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community. We hope to see a day where this kind of thing isn’t so common. We’ll miss him dearly.

A prominent figure in the Stockton rap scene, Young Slo-Be had a reputation for referencing his neighborhood — particularly his block on Nightingale Avenue — in his songs. His song “I Love You,” which samples Mariah Carey’s “Circles,” is especially popular on TikTok and has been featured in thousands of videos on the platform. Young Slo-Be’s most recent album, Southeast, came out just this past June.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

5 days ago 0

Why Are Music Festivals So Chaotic This Year?

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

4 days ago 0

John Lennon’s Angry 1971 Letter To Paul McCartney Up For Auction

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Thank God I Found You” (Feat. Joe & 98 Degrees)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest