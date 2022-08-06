Madonna Appears On New Beyoncé And Saucy Santana Remixes

Beyoncé only just broke the internet with last week’s Renaissance release. Now, Bey has shared a handful of album remixes; an updated version called “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” features Madonna and interpolates “Vogue.” Reciting her own “Vogue” spoken-word section, Bey shouts out “Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu this, so Kelly Rowl… Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Wack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

Madonna also happens to be on another just-dropped remix — this one belongs to Saucy Santana, who brought Madge on for a remix of his 2020 track “Material Girl.” The updated version is called “Material Gworrllllllll!” Likewise, this past week Beyoncé dropped a four-track remix EP featuring a handful of “Break My Soul” remixes from will.i.am, Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, and Nita Aviance (the “Break My Soul” update with Madonna appears to be a one-off). Listen to all of those remixes below.