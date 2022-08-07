Last night, Young Money affiliates Drake, Nicki Minaj, and (of course) Lil Wayne reunited on stage to celebrate the label that Wayne founded and which was instrumental to all of their come-ups. The Young Money Reunion was supposed to take place this past Monday as part of October World Weekend, but was postponed after Drake had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test. It was rescheduled for last night and took place at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Drake and Nicki Minaj performed “Moment 4 Life” and “Up All Night” together, and Lil Wayne and Drake did “The Motto” and “Every Girl” Drake also debuted a few songs from his recently released Honestly, Nevermind live for the first time, and he praised both Nicki and Wayne throughout the show.

Watch some clips from the event below.

Nicki Minaj performing her hit single “Moment 4 Life” along side Drake at OVO fest Young Money Reunion! pic.twitter.com/tLhWtCGZxV — TDNR (@thedojnikaroom) August 7, 2022

Nicki Minaj performing her “Up All Night ” Verse along side Drake at OVO fest Young Money Reunion! pic.twitter.com/JiUHbqgFmj — TDNR (@thedojnikaroom) August 7, 2022

Nicki Minaj and Drake backstage at OVO Fest. pic.twitter.com/UdKvcFxVxC — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2022

Drake also hung out with fellow Canadians Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson at the show: