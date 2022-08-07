Watch Drake Perform With Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne At Young Money Reunion Show
Last night, Young Money affiliates Drake, Nicki Minaj, and (of course) Lil Wayne reunited on stage to celebrate the label that Wayne founded and which was instrumental to all of their come-ups. The Young Money Reunion was supposed to take place this past Monday as part of October World Weekend, but was postponed after Drake had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test. It was rescheduled for last night and took place at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
Drake and Nicki Minaj performed “Moment 4 Life” and “Up All Night” together, and Lil Wayne and Drake did “The Motto” and “Every Girl” Drake also debuted a few songs from his recently released Honestly, Nevermind live for the first time, and he praised both Nicki and Wayne throughout the show.
Watch some clips from the event below.
Drake also hung out with fellow Canadians Avril Lavigne and Fefe Dobson at the show:
And Lil Wayne announced that Tha Carter VI is on the way: