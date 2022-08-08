Disco Doom – “Mt. Surreal”

Raffaella Chiara

New Music August 8, 2022 11:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Disco Doom – “Mt. Surreal”

Raffaella Chiara

New Music August 8, 2022 11:17 AM By James Rettig
0

A few weeks back, the Swiss band Disco Doom announced their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal, and shared its lead single “Rogue Wave.” Today, they’re putting out its title track, an itchy and yearning piece of cerebral rock music that stretches out over six minutes.

“‘Mt. Surreal’ was a lot about finding a balance of simplicity and complexity. It took us a lot of time to find the right arrangement, mixture and balance between all parts,” the band said in a statement. “We merged sounds of different instruments to get a new sound that matched the deserted, bleak mood of the song – we used a bass, an arp synth and pitched drum sounds. It’s easy to feel lost in today’s uniformity. The song rejects the familiar and goes its own way – to the surreal.”

Listen below.

Mt. Surreal is out 9/16 via Exploding In Sound.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

1 week ago 0

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

2 days ago 0

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

2 days ago 0

John Lennon’s Angry 1971 Letter To Paul McCartney Up For Auction

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Is Selling $25k Cock Rings

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest