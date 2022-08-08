Disco Doom – “Mt. Surreal”

A few weeks back, the Swiss band Disco Doom announced their first new album in eight years, Mt. Surreal, and shared its lead single “Rogue Wave.” Today, they’re putting out its title track, an itchy and yearning piece of cerebral rock music that stretches out over six minutes.

“‘Mt. Surreal’ was a lot about finding a balance of simplicity and complexity. It took us a lot of time to find the right arrangement, mixture and balance between all parts,” the band said in a statement. “We merged sounds of different instruments to get a new sound that matched the deserted, bleak mood of the song – we used a bass, an arp synth and pitched drum sounds. It’s easy to feel lost in today’s uniformity. The song rejects the familiar and goes its own way – to the surreal.”

Listen below.

Mt. Surreal is out 9/16 via Exploding In Sound.