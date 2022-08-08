VMAs Revive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Announce Nicki Minaj As 2022 Recipient

Over the years, MTV has used its Video Vanguard Award, later rechristened the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as a lifetime achievement award and a chance to secure an appearance by a legit celebrity on their show. They haven’t always handed out the award — it went dormant for most of the 2000s and, after resuming for most of the 2010s, hasn’t been granted since Missy Elliott in 2019 — and the winners haven’t always been known for their iconic music videos. But the show is resurrecting the award this year to honor one Onika Maraj.

Nicki Minaj will accept the Video Vanguard Award and make her first VMAs performance since 2018 at this year’s ceremony, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8PM ET. According to a press release, Minaj is a 17-time VMAs nominee and a five-time winner. She first won for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011 and most recently took home a Moon Person for Best Power Anthem for her Megan Thee Stallion collab “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019. She’s nominated this year for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby.

Minaj joins Elliott as the only female rappers to win the Video Vanguard Award. Previous winners include Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye West, the Beatles, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, R.E.M., Tom Petty, David Bowie, Beastie Boys, the Rolling Stones, and other artists, as well as directors like Hype Williams and Mark Romanek.