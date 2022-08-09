Montreal polymath Ev Bird just signed to Royal Mountain Records, who will release his new self-produced EP Puff Piece in October. Some of you might already know Bird as “Everett Bird,” who dropped his debut LP People Person in 2018. Now, the genre-surfing Bird is going by “Ev” and sharing a lead single for Puff Piece called “The Ring.” It’s got a featured spot from Detroit rapper Boldy James and a music video featuring the two artists.

“This track, in general, is about the toll that pushing yourself too hard takes on a person,” Bird says about “The Ring,” which was made in collaboration with producer Noah Rubin. “I began to write the song by describing how I looked and felt on any given morning while on tour. As is the album’s theme, the song also deals with mortality and the futility of life.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “White Light”

02 “Fuel”

03 “Better Way”

04 “Still”

05 “The Ring” (Feat. Boldy James)

06 “Autopilot”

07 “Walnut”

Puff Piece is out 10/7 via Royal Mountain Records.