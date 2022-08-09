Lamont Dozier, one third of one of the greatest songwriting teams of all time, has died. Dozier was part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland trio, and he co-wrote and co-produced 14 different Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers. As Rolling Stone points out, Dozier’s son Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Dozier was 81.

Lamont Dozier was born in Detroit, and he started out as a recording artist, making a few records for smaller local labels in the early ’60s. In 1962, Dozier teamed up with the brothers Eddie and Brian Holland. Working as a writing and production team for the ascendant Motown Records label, Holland-Dozier-Holland quickly established a working method. Lamont Dozier and Brian Holland would write and arrange music, while Eddie Holland would write lyrics. The team had early success with Martha And The Vandellas, writing and producing early hits like “Come And Get These Memories” and “Heatwave,” before shifting their attention to the Supremes.

In 1964, the Supremes were a struggling Motown girl group who couldn’t manage a real crossover hit, even when working with star Motown songwriters like Smokey Robinson and label boss Berry Gordy. But Holland-Dozier-Holland wrote and produced “When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes,” a 1963 single that made it to #23 pop, finally breaking the Supremes. The next year, H-D-H wrote and produced the Supremes’ “Where Did Our Love Go,” which became the first of the group’s many #1 hits. Motown quickly capitalized on that success, and Holland-Dozier-Holland, following up on the blueprint of that first hit, wrote the next three Supremes singles in a single evening. Those three songs — “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” and “Stop! In The Name Of Love” — all went to #1.

In all, Holland-Dozier-Holland wrote 10 different #1 hits for the Supremes, including eternal classics like “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Keep Me Hangin’ On.” In the process, they helped establish the Supremes as true superstars — the only group that could truly compete with the Beatles for chart space over the course of the ’60s. (The Beatles and the Supremes both landed their first #1 hits within the same year, and they broke up just a few months apart from one another.)

Holland-Dozier-Holland also wrote and produced the Four Tops’ chart-toppers “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” H-D-H were also responsible for plenty of classic hits that didn’t reach #1, including Marvin Gaye’s “Can I Get A Witness” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” Martha And The Vandellas’ “Nowhere To Run,” The Four Tops’ “It’s The Same Old Song” and “Standing In The Shadows Of Love,” the Supremes’ “My World Is Empty Without You” and “Reflections,” and the Isley Brothers’ “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You).”

After a dispute with Berry Gordy over royalties, Holland-Dozier-Holland split from Motown in 1968. They went on to start their own labels Invictus and Hot Wax, and they wrote and produced hits like Freda Payne’s “Band Of Gold” and Chairmen Of The Board’s “Just Give Me A Little More Time.” Lamont Dozier split from the Holland Brothers in 1973, and he revived his own singing career, reaching #15 with the 1974 single “Trying To Hold On To My Woman.”

In the late ’80s, Lamont Dozier struck up a new working relationship with Phil Collins’ a longtime Motown fan who’d had some success by covering H-D-H songs. Dozier co-wrote and co-produced Phil Collins’ 1989 chart-topper “Two Hearts,” and Dozier and Collins also co-wrote “Love In Acapulco,” a late-career hit for the Four Tops that appeared on the soundtrack of the Phil Collins vehicle Buster. From there, Dozier revived his songwriting career, working on hits for Carly Simon, Alison Moyet, and Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. Holland-Dozier-Holland went into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990.

Below, listen to some of the many pop classics that Lamont Dozier helped bring into existence.