Lambchop – “So There”

New Music August 9, 2022 10:00 AM By James Rettig
0

Lambchop – “So There”

New Music August 9, 2022 10:00 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, Kurt Wagner is releasing a new Lambchop album, The Bible, the follow-up to last year’s Showtunes. We’ve already heard its lead single “Police Dog Blues,” and today Wagner is sharing another song from it, the soft-focus ballad “So There,” which comes with a music video directed by Isaac Gale that, like his previous one, messes with visual effects software.

“‘So There,’ in my head, addresses the idea of showing up, being there for your friends and for things that we believe to be right and true,” Wagner said in a statement. He continued:

But also wondering if that alone will ever be enough. I was reflecting on this during the time I was immersed in the scorching Minneapolis summer of 2021. Stuck in traffic staring at a Grateful Dead bumper sticker, parked daily under a highway billboard sign with ‘Cloudy Forever’ sprayed on its pole. Flies in the vehicle, an underlying sense of dread on the streets, waiting for the sun to burn away the morning’s haze.

Watch and listen below.

The Bible is out 9/30 via Merge / City Slang. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

3 days ago 0

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Is Selling $25k Cock Rings

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest