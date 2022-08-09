Watch Bartees Strange Join The National On “Mistaken For Strangers” In Calgary & Missoula
The first thing many of us heard by Artist To Watch Bartees Strange was Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy, the EP of the National covers he released in 2020 on the National-affiliated Brassland label. So it’s cool that Strange, now one of the most popular and acclaimed artists in indie music, is playing some shows with the National this week. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Bartees has been joining the National for performances of Boxer classic “Mistaken For Strangers” at these gigs. Fan-made footage from the acts’ first two shows together — in Calgary and Missoula (the National’s first ever show in Montana) — has emerged online. Watch those clips below and read our review of Bartees Strange’s new album Farm To Table here.