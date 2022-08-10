Last month, Alvvays finally announced a new album, Blue Rev, their follow-up to 2017’s Antisocialites. Its lead single, “Pharmacist,” topped our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new song, the fuzzy and satisfyingly blown-out “Easy On Your Own?” On it, Molly Rankin sings about feeling disaffected and worrying about the future. “I dropped out of college/ Education’s a dull knife/ If you don’t believe in the lettered life/ Then maybe this is our only try,” go its opening lines. And toward the end: “I waited so long for you/ Wasted some of the best years of my life/ And I wanted to see it through this time.” Listen below.

Blue Rev is out 10/7 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.