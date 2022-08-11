Eddie Chacon – “Holy Hell”

New Music August 11, 2022 12:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Eddie Chacon — aka one half of the ’90s soul duo Charles & Eddie — made his formal return to music in 2020, releasing the LP Pleasure, Joy And Happiness and singles “My Mind Is Out Of Its Mind” and “High.” Prior to that, Chacon had been out of the music game for two decades, working as a photographer and creative director after amicably splitting with Charles Pettigrew in 1997 (Pettigrew died in 2001). Now, Chacon is back again with a new label (Stones Throw) and single, “Holy Hell.”

Produced by John Carroll Kirby, “Holy Hell” also has a video directed by Sissy Chacon. “In ‘Holy Hell’ I’m talking about how we forget that our happiness is determined by our headspace and how it’s up to us whether we want to live our brief time here on Earth in heaven or hell,” Chacon describes.

Chacon also adds: “After so many years without an outlet for my music I’m so grateful to be back doing what I have loved the most throughout my life. The success of Pleasure, Joy and Happiness was such a surprise because it was a record about closure for me. I expected it to be a final goodbye to music as a way of letting go and moving on. Being invited to join the Stones Throw family is an opportunity I never thought I’d have in my life.”

Listen and watch “Holy Hell” below, and stay tuned for more Chacon updates.

TOURDATES:
08/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Hosoi Music for Listening Festival
08/20 – Geneva, CH @ Pix Palü Festival
08/23 – Brussels, BE @ Feerian
08/27 – Cambridgeshire, UK @ We Out Here Festival

Jack McKain

Rachel Brodsky Staff

