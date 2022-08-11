Weezer Broadway Residency Canceled Due To Low Ticket Sales, Says Rivers Cuomo

News August 10, 2022 9:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
In June, Weezer announced a mini-residency on Broadway, taking over the Broadway Theatre for five nights between 9/13 and 9/18. The residency was meant to coincide with the band’s four-part EP project called SZNZ, with the first four nights divided amongst the EPs. However, the Broadway shows are now apparently canceled, with Rivers Cuomo citing low ticket sales.

Posting to the Weezer Discord, Cuomo wrote:

I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared your schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.

Stereogum has reached out to Weezer’s reps for more info. Two out of the four SZNZ EPs have already been released: Spring and Summer.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

