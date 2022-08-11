Next month, Brooklyn experimental quartet Altopalo will release their latest LP, frenemy. They’ve already shared album tracks “Frenemy,” “Starfish In Low Tide,” “Altopalo,” and last month’s “WYA?” Today, they’re sharing a collaboration with Bartees Strange called “love that 4 u,” which the band calls “a diss track to ourselves.”

“Love that 4 u” also comes with a video directed by Pond Creative. “I was really excited to contribute to this song because I believe in Altopalo so much. They’re so bril,” Strange says in a statement. “Also — I know how much they have been through as a band. So contributing a verse to a song that’s really about their journey to become closer was a gift.”

Drummer Dillon Treacy adds:

This joint is a diss track to ourselves. Every line in the song is a feeling one of us has had to the other and are all very honest feelings that we have talked about internally. We sometimes have a round table roasting where we’re like “hey, this thing that u do bothers me and imma letcha know about it.” IDK if it’s the healthiest but it works for us. Also, Bartees with the guest verse is something we’ve never done and I’m so happy he contributes to the spirit of the song. The ride out at the end has always represented the coming together after an emotional conversation. regardless of what we say, we come together and know that our love knows no bounds and we’re always gonna be there for each other.

Listen and watch “love that 4 u” below.

Frenemy is out 9/23 via Nettwerk.