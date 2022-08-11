Global Citizen Fest Announces 2022 Lineup With Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The Global Poverty Project has announced the lineup for its annual all-star concerts, the Global Citizen Festival. On Sept. 24 in New York’s Central Park, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host a concert featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. The same day, Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana will host another big show — “to mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union,” per the official announcement — featuring Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS.
Both shows will livestream on a long list of platforms including ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube, and more. They essentially function as high-profile telethons urging people to donate to anti-poverty causes. There are links to do so at the Global Citizen site. Tickets to the gigs are technically free, but you have to earn them by downloading the Global Citizen app and earning points “by taking action NOW — for girls, for the planet, and to end poverty.”