Sick Of It All Guitar Tech Accuses No Fun At All Singer Of Assaulting Her At Belgian Festival

This past weekend, New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All and long-running Swedish skate-punk band No Fun At All both played at Brakrock Ecofest, a big punk festival in Belgium. Shortly after the festival, Mei-Ling Koller accused No Fun At All singer Ingemar Jansson of attacking her during No Fun At All’s performance. Mei-Ling Koller is Sick Of It All’s guitar tech, and she’s also married to Sick Of It All lead guitarist Pete Koller.

Yesterday, Sick Of It All’s Instagram account shared Koller’s accusation with the caption “This guy from No fun at all did this to my wife.” Here’s what Mei-Ling Koller wrote:

I can’t stay quiet anymore. At brackrock fest I was assaulted by the singer of No fun at all. He came off stage looking for something during his set walked right towards me while I was changing strings claimed that all my stuff was his , he pushed me when I didn’t move, then he picked me up from behind and we started to fight. He hits women. I never had anyone do this to me ever. I had about 20 people who saw the whole thing. He knows and admitted what he did but he’s getting away with it and people should know what happened. He hits women That is a fact. He hit me.

A few hours later, No Fun At All responded on Instagram. They wrote a long story about what happened, claiming that it “surpasses any misunderstanding and altercation we’ve previously experienced.” Their story is that Jansson ran backstage to change the batteries in his in-ear monitor and saw Koller standing near what he thought was his band’s equipment. No Fun At All admit to “altercations,” but they say that the situation was “in no way as condemnable as those described by the other party. Not in the slightest. The incident indeed has witnesses that we really hope will step forward.”

No Fun At All continue: “The person was offered an opportunity, by the Brakrock Crew, to go up and ask Ingemar for an apology, which he would definitely have offered. She chose to hit him instead. There are numerous witnesses to this and Ingemar has bruises from the incident… Ingemar has never behaved in a way like this person claims he did ever before and on-site witnesses do not support these claims. These are very serious accusations and these statements are defamatory and untrue.”