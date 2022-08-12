Jessie Reyez – “Mutual Friend”

Jessie Reyez – "Mutual Friend"

John Jay

New Music August 12, 2022 11:46 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Canadian pop singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez shared her debut album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, in 2020. Since then, she’s guested on grandson’s Suicide Squad soundtrack song, “Rain,” and this year shared a one-off single called “Fraud.” Now, Reyez has announced that she’s readying her sophomore album, Yessie, coming soon via FMLY / Island Records. There’s no release date yet, but she is sharing an orchestral new single from the album called “Mutual Friend.”

Reyez debuted “Mutual Friend” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and today she’s sharing a video for the track; it’s directed Peter Huang. Watch the Kimmel performance and the “Mutual Friend” video below.

