Vundabar – “Time”

Earlier this year, the Boston band Vundabar released their fifth full-length album, Devil For The Fire. Today, they’re announcing a collection of previously unreleased tracks called Good Old — it includes seven songs that were recorded between 2015 and 2017, plus four acoustic versions of older songs. “You change quite a bit as a person in ten years time and naturally your music will follow suit,” the band’s Brandon Hagen said in a statement. He continued:

We see releasing these songs that never saw the light in 2016 as a way to celebrate the passage of time and fill the gap the omission of these songs left in our development as a band. From a listener’s perspective this is what will bridge the gap between 2015’s Gawk and 2017’s Smell Smoke. Releasing these songs now also acts as a conversation between ourselves from the past and present. In 2016 we were touring constantly, hadn’t really made the band work in any meaningful way and I was desperate to try to get it off the ground while it felt like many of the moorings in my life were dissolving ~ I think this reflects in the songs as they focus on insecurity, uncertainty about the future and self critique. I hear a kid in their early twenties trying to figure their shit out, which makes sense.

They’re introducing the collection with the previously unreleased “Time,” which is pretty sick. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Gloam (Acoustic)”

02 “Bad Sun”

03 “Shadow Boxing”

04 “Listless Blue (Acoustic)”

05 “Alien Blues (Acoustic)”

06 “Time”

07 “Tungs”

08 “Aphasia (Acoustic)”

09 “Idea”

10 “Statue”

11 “Sing Yrself To Sleep”

TOUR DATES:

08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

08/13 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

08/15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston ^

08/16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

08/17 Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^

09/15 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/24 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

^ = w/ Franz Ferdinand

Good Old is out 9/16 va amuse.