Turnstile Announce Departure Of Guitarist Brady Ebert

Turnstile have announced that they are parting ways with founding guitarist Brady Ebert. The band shared the news via Instagram Story, writing, “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Ebert co-founded Turnstile with singer Brendan Yates in 2010, along with guitarist Sean Cullen (who was later replaced by Pat McCrory), bassist Franz Lyons, and drummer Daniel Fang. Ebert played on all three of the band’s LPs, including last year’s Album Of The Week Glow On. According to Brooklyn Vegan, at recent shows Brady’s replacement has been Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense. The band’s full statement is below.