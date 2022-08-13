Posters Tease New National & Bon Iver Song “Weird Goodbyes”

News August 13, 2022 3:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Are the National and Bon Iver teasing a new collab? If this poster bearing the song title “Weird Goodbyes” is to be believed, then yes, most likely. An eagle-eyed Reddit user posted a photo of the poster, which is currently circulating around Brooklyn. The National actually performed “Weird Goodbyes” last month in Cooperstown, New York; it was previously referred to as “Bathwater.” The band also played it last night at Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska. Keep an eye out for more updates around “Weird Goodbyes,” and watch the National perform it below.

