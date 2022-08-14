Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

News August 14, 2022 2:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

News August 14, 2022 2:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Among those impacted by the death of Olivia Newton-John this week were country-pop veterans the Chicks. During their show Saturday night at Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington, Natalie Maines described Newton-John as “a worldwide sweetheart,” adding, “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like four until 12. And then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.” The song in question: “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” the torch song from Grease laced with just a bit of twang. Watch the cover unfold below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lady Gaga Hit In The Head By Dr. Simi Doll Thrown By Audience Member

4 days ago 0

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Splitting From Husband Patrick Carney

2 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

2 days ago 0

Watch Surviving Rush Members Reunite At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

3 days ago 0

Watch Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Ween, & Primus Play “America, Fuck Yeah!” At South Park 25th Anniversary Concert

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest