Sonnyjim is a rapper and producer from Birmingham — UK Birmingham, not Alabama Birmingham. In the past, Sonnyjim has put in work with American rappers like Conway The Machine and Chris Crack. Soon, Sonnyjim will team up with the London producer known as the Purist for a new album called White Girl Wasted. The LP features contributions from heavyweights like DJ Premier and Madlib, and its first single “Barz Simpson” is a team up with two of rap history’s all-time great enigmas, Jay Electronica and the late MF DOOM.

Sonnyjim and the Purist have been working on their new album for a few years, and according to The FADER, they got their MF DOOM feature before DOOM died in 2020. The track is a dusty, lurching rappity-rap attack with no chorus and a lively sample-based beat. All three rappers get in some great lines. Sonnyjim is easily the least impressive of the three, and he still rhymes “Anna Kournikova” with “call her over,” “four poster,” “Zola,” “gorgonzola,” and “Utopia.”

DOOM: “Where you stash the thing at? Think back/ Weeks later, found floatin’ in the river with a king’s hat/ Most precious things in life you can’t bring back/ Use your thinking cap — that’s what happens when you sing, rat.” Jay Elec: “Abracadabra — once I flash, I’m Audi/ My detractors contemplate from the mat like Ronda Rousey.” Pretty good! Great cover art, too. Listen to the track below.

White Girl Wasted is out 9/6 on Daupe.