Nipsey Hussle Receives Posthumous Hollywood Star, Honorary Day, Train Station

Today would have been Nipsey Hussle’s birthday. To honor the late West Coast rapper, Los Angeles has deemed August 15 Nipsey Hussle Day. The announcement was made during Nipsey’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony, where he was honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard outside of Amoeba Records. According to TMZ, Nipsey’s partner, Lauren London, his sister, father, and grandmother were all there to wished him a happy birthday. Fellow LA rappers YG and Roddy Ricch, NBA players Russell Westbrook and Isiah Thomas, and Nipsey’s All Money In artists were also on hand for the ceremony.

Likewise, a South Los Angeles Metro station has been dedicated to the late rapper, who was killed in 2019 outside of his Marathon Clothing store on W. Slauson Avenue. (Eric Holder was recently found guilty of murder and is currently awaiting sentencing.) On Saturday, city officials dedicated the new Hyde Park Station on the K Line to Nipsey Hussle and the entire Crenshaw community.

“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” he added. “Everybody who comes to LA and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that all right?”