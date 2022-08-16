Last week, serpentwithfeet, the Baltimore-born and New York-based singer who twists gospel and R&B up into beautiful new shapes, released “On Air,” a collaboration with Moby. Today, serpentwithfeet is back with a new song of his own. “I’m Pressed” is a smooth, propulsive new track built on a house beat, and it’s got a smooth, lovely vocal performance. I would bet money that the simple, driving stomp-clap beat, which serpentwithfeet produced himself, is hugely influenced by Baltimore club music. Meanwhile, the achy, free-floating vocals push towards a less earthy kind of transcendence. It’s a great song, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://serpentwithfeet.bandcamp.com/track/im-pressed">I'm Pressed by serpentwithfeet</a>

“I’m Pressed” is out now on Secretly Canadian.