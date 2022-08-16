Tampa’s FYA Fest Unveils Another Sick Hardcore Festival Lineup
In his Let The Roundup Begin column yesterday, my colleague Tom Breihan celebrated LA’s seemingly miraculous Sound And Fury fest. Today, the Tampa hardcore fest FYA has unveiled another impressive lineup. Topping the bill are Life Of Agony, Cold World, Fiddlehead, and Drain. Also on deck: Mindforce, Anxious, Age Of Apocalypse, the Chisel, End It, 200 Stab Wounds, and many more. It’s going down Jan. 7-9 at Glazer JCC in Tampa — pretty sure this is the first 2023(!) festival lineup we’ve posted — and tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19. Check out the full slate of bands below.