Next month, Beth Orton is releasing a new album, Weather Alive, her first in six years. We’ve heard the title track and “Forever Young” from it so far, and today she’s back with another new song, “Friday Night,” alongside news of her first tour dates in half a decade. Here’s how Orton framed it:

“Friday Night” is someone reflecting on and trying to decide what to give up or what to surrender to. Passion or ambivalence? Whether to “bleed or rust in the rain.” Most of us are struggling to make sense of where to put the love we have for those that are lost to us, let alone the ones that remain. Sometimes there is no right answer except to find the wisdom in the spaces between the endings and beginnings, in the remembrance of things past or in search of lost time, there are always repercussions to the choices we make. We are listening to the internal dialogue of someone living it out, what is futile and what is worth fighting for, and trying to do as little damage along the way. Friday night being the night that makes the week more bearable, there is hope. Coming to realise what is real and what is out of reach can be unbelievably painful, waking up to the love that remains can be the greatest gift and the most wonderful surprise. Even in absence there is presence, there is no escape but to look for where the love is still alive within us.

Listen below, where you can also find those tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

08/19 Devon, UK @ Beautiful Days Festival

08/21 Bangor County Down, IE @ Open House Festival

10/07 Birmingham, UK @ Academy 2

10/08 Brighton, UK @ St. Bartholomew’s Church

10/09 London, UK @KOKO

10/10 Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

10/12 Bristol, UK @ St. George’s

10/13 Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

10/15 Manchester, UK @ RCMN Concert Hall

10/16 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/01 Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

11/02 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

11/03 Montclair, NJ @ First Congregational Church

11/05 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/06 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

11/07 Montreal, QUE @ Le Studio TD

11/08 Toronto, ONT @ The Great Hall

11/10 Chicago, IL @ The Mayfield

11/11 Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

11/12 Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN @ The Cedar

11/14 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/18 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s

11/20 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/21 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

11/22 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

Weather Alive is out 9/23 via Partisan.