Kehlani Cuts Philly Show Short After Multiple Fans Pass Out: “I Don’t Feel Like Anybody’s Safe”

Kehlani ended her set in Philadelphia early on Monday evening after several fans in the audience appeared to pass out mid-show. “I can’t have this. This is not okay. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel okay. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now,” Kehlani said before exiting the stage at the Mann Center’s Skyline Stage. “I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am.”

As Rolling Stone reports, the venue held 5,600 fans and had an overall capacity for 7,500. “Throughout the set, the artist asked her fans to step back from the stage and make space for each other, something we appreciate and the artist has done in many of her other shows,” a Mann Center rep told Rolling Stone.

In one video posted to TikTok, Kehlani can be heard asking if anyone had an inhaler for a fan with asthma.

No one was transported to the hospital, though three concertgoers required some first aid. Twelve fans just needed water and “a space to rest and relax.” The Mann Center distributed free water to audience members near the front. “As you can imagine, the safety of guests and artists is always the venue’s top priority,” the rep also said.

After the show, Kehlani posted to her Instagram Story: “I care about you guys more than anything and I put you before anything else. Thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence and swift care for everyone in my audience.”

She added: “Cannot stress how much I love all of you, and how important you are to me. Seeing you all on tour for the first time in so many years has really reminded me what I do it for. I hope you know how deep my love runs.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@mynameissandya/video/7132304017144810794

https://www.tiktok.com/@gigix3x3/video/7132490595033156910