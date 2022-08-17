The songwriter Nick Hakim has announced a new album, Cometa, his follow-up to 2020’s Will This Make Me Good. The album was recorded in a bunch of different places — Texas, North Carolina, California, and New York — and reflects Hakim’s experience of falling in love. “I think it’s nice to have love in your life and to have people that are sharing and wanting that,” he said. “It’s my interpretation of a really romantic way to express love in my own way.”

Today, Hakim is sharing its lead single, the hazy and syrupy “Happen,” which features piano-playing from Alex G and drums from Abe Rounds. It comes with a music video directed by Johan Carlsson — watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ani”

02 “Happen”

03 “Vertigo”

04 “Feeling Myself”

05 “M1”

06 “Only One”

07 “Perfume”

08 “Something”

09 “Slid Under”

10 “Market”

Cometa is out 10/21 via ATO. Pre-order it here.