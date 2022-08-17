Gillian Carter – “The Pain Of Being Awake”

New Music August 17, 2022 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Gillian Carter – “The Pain Of Being Awake”

New Music August 17, 2022 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan
0

A couple of months ago, I saw the long-running, sludged-out Orlando screamo trio Gillian Carter play a DIY show with Infant Island, Amygdala, and Listless. And let me tell you: That shit ruled. The three members of Gillian Carter have that musical-ESP thing going that you can only get if you’ve been in a band with the same people for a long time. They also looked like swamp creatures and repeatedly threw their instruments high in the air. They rocked hard. Now, they’ve got a new album on the way.

Gillian Carter release a lot of music; they just came out with the two-track release Summer Songs in June. But Gillan Carter haven’t released a full-length LP since they came out with the charged, dramatic …This Earth-Shaped Tomb in 2018. Bandleader Logan Rivera produced the new LP Salvation Through Misery, and he says that the new LP is both “the most technical” and “the heaviest and angriest” record that the band has made.

First single “The Pain Of Being Awake” is a grimy, lurching beast of a track — one that sounds both scrappy and epic at the same time. Parts of it are fast enough to blur, and other parts build towers out of riffs. It’s a short song, less than two and a half minutes, but it feels like part of something vast. Rivera says that the song is inspired by “these crazy panic attacks about not having enough money, getting the record done, and feeling inadequate.” Below, listen to “The Pain Of Being Awake” and check out the Salvation Through Misery tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Life Is Hell, Hell Is Fucked”
02 “Drowning In Poison (Looking For An Escape)”
03 “The Pain Of Being Awake”
04 “Borrowed Time”
05 “Serene Landscapes Of A Violent Utopia”
06 “Forced Into A World Of Shit”
07 “Lake Of Misery/Heart Of Hatred”
08 “Crucified Upside Down”
09 “Abandoned & Lost In Time”
10 “Nothing Ahead Of Us”
11 “Living In Isolation”
12 “Watching A Friend Die”

Salvation Through Misery is out 10/7 on Skeletal Lightning.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

3 days ago 0

Grimes Announces Plans To Get Vampire Teeth, Elf Ears

2 days ago 0

Watch The Chicks Cover “Hopelessly Devoted To You” In Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

3 days ago 0

The Game Goes Off On Eminem In Absurd 10-Minute Diss Track “The Black Slim Shady”

6 days ago 0

Watch Rage Against The Machine Play “Fistful Of Steel” For The First Time In 25 Years

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest