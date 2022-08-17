Watch Beck, Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, & John C. Reilly Cover “Summer Breeze”

News August 17, 2022 11:39 AM By James Rettig
0

Last night, Judd Apatow held a benefit show at the Largo in Los Angeles to raise money for Victims First. Beck was the only musician advertised as a headliner, but he brought along some special guests. Toward the end of his set, he was joined by Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, John C. Reilly, Greg Kurstin, and Dave Grohl, in one of his first public appearances since Taylor Hawkins’ death. They covered the Seals & Crofts hit “Summer Breeze” — Jim Seals, one-half of the duo, passed away earlier this year. Watch video below.

James Rettig Staff

