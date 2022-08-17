Sloan – “Scratch The Surface”

0

Canadian power-pop greats Sloan announced their new album Steady last month. At the same time, they released lead single “Spend The Day.” Today they’re back with single #2. The alternately crunchy and jangly “Scratch The Surface” would sound great on FM rock radio at the height of Cheap Trick, all the way down to the guitar solo that comes ripping out of nowhere just before the two-minute mark. Sloan made a music video for it, too — which they’re calling their first video in decades — but it’s geoblocked in the US, so those of you in the States will have to settle for just music. Both audio and video are available below.

Steady is out 10/21 on Yep Roc.

