Last year, Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell released her debut album, Outside Child, which was nominated for the Best Americana Album Grammy at this year’s ceremony. The single “Nightflyer,” meanwhile, was nominated for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. Now, Russell and fellow Grammy darling Brandi Carlile have teamed up on a new song called “You’re Not Alone.”

Written and produced by Russell, “You’re Not Alone” features intricate string arrangements from Sista Strings (Monique Ross, Chauntee Ross, and Larissa Maestro). A version of the song originally appeared on the 2019 debut album by Our Native Daughters, one of a few groups Russell performed with before going solo.

Listen to the duo sing “You’re Not Alone” below.