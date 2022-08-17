Twilight Director Regrets Nixing Taylor Swift Casting

Twilight director Chris Weitz has opened up about nearly casting Taylor Swift as an extra in 2009’s New Moon but ultimately deciding against it. Guesting on Twilight star Ashley Greene’s The Twilight Effect podcast, Weitz said Swift had asked to be an extra in the movie, but he declined because he thought she’d be too distracting.

“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,'” Weitz said. Her agent told him: “‘She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'”

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, ‘The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,'” Weitz continued.

Now, Weitz low-key regrets the decision: “I was like, ‘Wow, I could have been, like, hanging out with Taylor Swift, and maybe we could’ve been friends or something.'” He added: “She must’ve just been like, ‘Who is this jerk who would say no?’ But sometimes, you make decisions and you go, ‘This is for the best of the film.'”

Watch the interview below.