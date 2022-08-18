Destination Chaos Announces All-Inclusive Punk Fest In Dominic Republic

A new punk-rock fest called Destination Chaos will be taking place for seven nights at the Senator Resort And Spa, an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. Promising “all-inclusive debauchery in the tropics,” Destination Chaos will go down January 28-February 4 and host Iggy Pop, Descendents, Parquet Courts, Gogol Bordello, Peter Hook & The Light (performing Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasure), and more.

Additional acts at the fest include Amyl And The Sniffers, Bouncing Souls, Shame, Amigo The Devil, the Bronx, the Chats, Starcrawler, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bridge City Sinners, Grade 2, Thick Moscow Death Brigade, Crazy And The Brains, and Vicious Dreams. There will also be comedy performances by Josh Adam Meyers, Eddie Pepitone, Joe Sib, Casey Balsham, Natalie Cuomo, and JT Habersaat.

And, because it’s also meant to be a vacation, the fest promises “all-inclusive top-shelf booze and top-notch food,” a private beach resort, three pools, three stages, airport transport, and no sets overlap. Sounds pretty dreamy to me. Tickets go on sale August 20. More ticket info is available here.