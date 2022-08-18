Kanye West Defends Selling Clothes In “Construction Bags” On Fox News

A new interview with Kanye West aired on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Thursday morning in which the rapper defended his decision to sell clothes from his Yeezy Gap line in what looks like giant trash bags on the floor — West insists that these are “construction bags.” Photos from a display in a Gap store have been circulating online over the last few days, and West attempted to clear the air in the interview that took place outside Gap’s flagship Times Square store.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” West said. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

“This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is not just some celebrity collaboration,” West said later on. “This is my life … I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Last week, West shared a message in a since-deleted Instagram post that said “Look to the children…Look to the homeless…As the biggest inspiration for all design.”