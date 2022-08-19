JID Tells His Story With Help From His Dad, J. Cole, & More On “2007”

You know those origin-story songs rappers include on their albums, usually at the end, to celebrate how far they’ve come? “2007” was supposed to finish out JID’s forthcoming The Forever Story, but he had to cut it due to sample clearance issues. Instead, the song has emerged as a loosie.

On the track — produced by with Latrell James, Christo, and JID himself — the Atlanta rapper traces his path to the present, intertwining personal milestones with moments in rap history. From time to time, key figures in his life jump on the mic to take over the story, including his Dreamville label head J. Cole, Dreamville’s president Ibrahim Hamad, and JID’s own father, Carl Louis Route Jr. It’s a fun strategy that breaks up the monotony of hearing one rapper for seven minutes straight.

I especially enjoy the part where JID shouts out key influence Kendrick Lamar’s 2011 debut album (“Section.80 dropped, yeah, we used to play that shit to death”) while a snippet of Cole’s beat for “HiiiPoWer” plays. Listen below.

The Forever Story is out 8/26 on Dreamville/Interscope.