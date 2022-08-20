Watch Gorillaz Debut Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Collab “New Gold” At All Points East

News August 20, 2022 12:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Gorillaz Debut Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Collab “New Gold” At All Points East

News August 20, 2022 12:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Gorillaz debuted a new collab with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown called “New Gold” last night (August 19) at All Points East in London, where they were headlining. “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Damon Albarn told the audience before launching into it. After performing, “New Gold” became available to pre-save on Gorillaz’ website, indicating that it’ll soon be formally released.

Over the course of their set, Gorillaz also brought out a ton of special guests, including De La Soul, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, Popcaan, Moonchild Sanelly, and Mos Def. Watch Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and Bootie Brown perform “New Gold” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

“Goodbye Horses” Singer Q Lazzarus Dead At 61

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Recording First New Music In 25 Years

7 days ago 0

Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute

3 days ago 0

Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Matchbox 20’s “Bent”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest