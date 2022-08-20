Watch Gorillaz Debut Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Collab “New Gold” At All Points East
Gorillaz debuted a new collab with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown called “New Gold” last night (August 19) at All Points East in London, where they were headlining. “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Damon Albarn told the audience before launching into it. After performing, “New Gold” became available to pre-save on Gorillaz’ website, indicating that it’ll soon be formally released.
Over the course of their set, Gorillaz also brought out a ton of special guests, including De La Soul, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, Popcaan, Moonchild Sanelly, and Mos Def. Watch Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and Bootie Brown perform “New Gold” below.