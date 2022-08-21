Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia

Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.

SETLIST:

“Pale Horse”

“Bullet To Binary”

“Nice And Blue”

“Paper Hanger”

“East Enders Wives”

“Fox’s Dream Of The Log Flume”

“Red Cow”

“Dorothy”

“Wolf Am I (And Shadow)”

“Elephant In The Dock”

“Goodbye, I!”

“[dormouse sighs]”

“The Soviet”

“A Glass Can Only Spill What It Contains”

“The King Beetle On A Coconut Estate”

“Nine Stories”

“Nice And Blue (Pt. Two)”

“Four Word Letter (Pt. Two” (w/ Scotty Kruger)

“C-Minor”

“Bethlehem, WV”

“We Know Who Our Enemies Are”

“Mexican War Streets”

“Julia (or ‘Holy To The LORD’ on the Bells Of Horses)”

“Son Of A Widow”

“Break On Through (To The Other Side) (Pt. Two)”

“Cardiff Giant”

“The Fox, The Crow, And The Cookie”

“Messes Of Men” (w/ Josh Scogin)

“January 1979”

“Torches Together”

“All Circles”

“In A Sweater Poorly Knit”

Julien Baker was there on night one and requested “My Exit, Unfair” over Twitter. They honored the request: